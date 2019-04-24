Motorcyclist dies after lone accident

A 52-year-old motorcyclist, who had come off his bike, was found by a passing motorist on the Nottingham Road Bridge at Wee Jasper, south of Yass, yesterday afternoon (April 24). 

Police say it is not known how long the stricken motorcyclist had been laying there.

He was taken from the scene by ambulance, but died a short time later.

Officers from the Hume Police District have commenced inquiries into the incident and a  report will be prepared for the coroner.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000 or at nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. 

