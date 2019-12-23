Mr Barr, what’s with the sad, ‘kaleidoscopic’ Christmas tree?

Leading our letters this week is criticism of the non-Christmas tree in Civic.

MR Barr, Why hasn’t there been a traditional Christmas tree and decorations in Civic again this year?

Last year there was nothing and this year a very sad and different “kaleidoscopic” tree – very disappointing! Last year there was nothing and this year a very sad and different “kaleidoscopic” tree – very disappointing!

Why is Canberra trying to be different from the rest of Australia again?

A few years ago there was wonderful Christmas display in Glebe Park, fantastic for families!

AND before that for many years a large Christmas tree near to the carousel.

C Lane, via email

Gift to save bushfire animals

TRY giving a Christmas present that can’t be re-gifted – a donation in the name of the gift recipient to the Wildlife Information, Rescue and Education Service (WIRES), which is struggling to save the thousands of wild animals injured in the ongoing bushfires.

They will send you back a “thank you” email that can be your gift.

Clive Williams, Forrest

Drone noise threatens wellbeing

PAUL Costigan’s article on the serious threat posed by delivery drones to suburban ambience is excellent (“Residents’ screams lost against noisy drones”, CN, December 19).

Their high-pitched, invasive noise was the number one issue repeatedly emphasised in submissions to the ACT Legislative Assembly inquiry on delivery drones.

The ACT is in the process of developing a wellbeing index. It doesn’t take a lot of insight to work out that delivery drones are quality of life destroyers, no matter what marketing spin Wing serves up about so-called quieter drones, which are way over community noise standards.

Canberrans are already having to deal with factors such as heat stress from a changing climate. The addition of screeching drones from above is the last thing residents need.

It is in no way “innovative” as government ministers would have people believe, but ludicrous in the extreme as far as wellbeing is concerned.

Murray May, Cook