Much-loved Manuka tree comes down

Much-loved tree comes down in Manuka. Photo: Mike Welsh

IT was a sad day yesterday (July 31) for many Canberrans when “CityNews” columnist Mike Welsh captured the last of the much-loved tree in Manuka coming down. 

The removal of the London Plane tree, located at 15 Franklin Street, came months after the ACT conservator for flora and fauna, Ian Walker, rejected the proposal to removal the tree for the redevelopment of Blocks 3 and 4 sought to remove the tree from the ACT Tree Register.

“Trees play such an important role in our city and provide many benefits including providing shade and reducing air pollution and energy costs,” Mr Walker said at the time.

But then, following a mediation session late last week at the ACT Civil and Administrative Tribunal between the tree’s owner, Liangis Investments Pty Ltd, and the Conservator of Flora and Fauna, the owner was granted permission to remove the much-loved tree.

The last of the tree, which was almost 20 metres tall, came down yesterday.

