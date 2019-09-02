Multiple gun owners are under review

Two hand guns, one loaded, was among those seized during the blitz.

MULTIPLE Canberra gun owners are under review after a police blitz last week. 

During the blitz, which saw 67 checks at ACT properties where 365 firearms are stored, ACT police examined the suitability for a number of individuals to continue to hold firearms. Five license holders are currently being reviewed by the Registrar.

Police arrested one man who was charged with two firearms related offences, and two matters are being investigated regarding possible breaches of safe storage requirements. 11 firearms that were not stored or secured appropriately were seized, too.

From the 70 safety compliance checks completed on ACT rural properties during the April compliance operation, 22 per cent did not comply with safe storage legislation. Police conducted 11 re-checks of premises following failed inspections and all were compliant.

