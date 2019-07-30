Mum and child evacuate from burning home

Share Canberra's trusted news:

A MUM and her young child were made to self-evacuate from their burning home in Richardson after waking to an alarm this morning (July 30).

Firefighters arrived at about 6.15am to find a fire in the kitchen, which had ignited from the stove top.

After an investigation firefighters said it appeared the resident cat knocked a roll of plastic wrap onto the touch-sensor stove top.

ACTF&R would like to remind Canberrans that when the stove top is not in use please lock the sensors and switches, and ensure there is a working smoke alarm.