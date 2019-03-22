Mural shows there’s more to Ricky Stuart

FOLLOWING a three-month search, Queanbeyan-Palerang Regional Council has decided on the subject of a large mural, which will be painted on a wall in Queanbeyan’s CBD.

Ricky Stuart was chosen from 40 people nominated to the “What’s Your Story? Queanbeyan Mural Project”.

“There’s more to Ricky Stuart’s life than just football,” says Dimitri Hantas who nominated Mr Stuart.

Program coordinator Tracey Lamont says Mr Stuart is obviously well known for his exploits on the football field and as a coach but the story submitted by Dimitri Hantas as part says community is something close to Mr Stuart’s heart.

“Ricky was born in Queanbeyan in January 1967, the same year that my father decided to migrate from Greece and make Queanbeyan home for our family,” Mr Hantas says.

“We have watched Ricky’s career over the years, and his sporting exploits have brought many happy memories to our family.

“Today as a parent, I have further admiration for Ricky who I have seen champion the cause for children with autism and devote his personal time and influence to set up respite centres to support children and teenagers with autism.”

The program received more than 40 nominations from the community. Ms Lamont says some of Queanbeyan’s historical figures that were nominated have great stories, but given the age and lack of detail in the images available, they would be difficult to paint.

In February, contemporary artist Claire Foxton was chosen to create the mural on the wall of Queanbeyan’s Bicentennial Hall. Claire is a designer and artist based in Jamberoo, NSW. She has a distinctive mix of abstract and realistic techniques and is known for projects including at the Adelaide Fringe Festival; Pillars Project Brisbane; Street Prints Christchurch NZ; Wall to Wall Festival Benalla; and Melbourne Central Activation.

Claire is currently working on a project in New Zealand and will return in time to begin the Queanbeyan mural on April 5.

“I’m pleased to be working on the mural for Queanbeyan, helping to brighten and transform the Queanbeyan CBD,” Ms Foxton says.

“I think it is fantastic the way Ricky is able to use his high profile to benefit the broader community through his work in setting up the foundation that has developed two respite centres so far and is looking to develop another one in his home town of Queanbeyan in the future.”