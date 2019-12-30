My Summer / Alicia Payne

Share Canberra's trusted news:
AFTER a busy year, ALICIA PAYNE, Australia Labor Party member for the redistributed seat of Canberra, is looking forward to…
- Spending lots of time with my family and friends outside on the deck – catching up after a busy year!
- Getting my son Paul into swimming at Dickson Aquatic Centre and the newly renovated Manuka Pool.
- Paddle boats! One of my favourite things to do as a child – so glad they’re back and can’t wait to check it out.
- Evenings at Snapper on the Lake – great fish and chips, spectacular view and Paul loves running around and seeing all the boats.
- Getting to the beautiful south coast – with the fires it is more important than ever that we support those communities as they recover.