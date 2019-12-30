My Summer / Alicia Payne

By
CityNews
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:

AFTER a busy year, ALICIA PAYNE, Australia Labor Party member for the redistributed seat of Canberra, is looking forward to… 

Alicia Payne with son Paul.
  • Spending lots of time with my family and friends outside on the deck – catching up after a busy year!
  • Getting my son Paul into swimming at Dickson Aquatic Centre and the newly renovated Manuka Pool.
  • Paddle boats! One of my favourite things to do as a child – so glad they’re back and can’t wait to check it out.
  • Evenings at Snapper on the Lake – great fish and chips, spectacular view and Paul loves running around and seeing all the boats.
  • Getting to the beautiful south coast – with the fires it is more important than ever that we support those communities as they recover.

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleMinister urged to pay ACT volunteer firefighters
Next articleCartoon / Dose of Dorin
CityNews
CityNews

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply