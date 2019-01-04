My Summer / Kim Beamish

Summer in Canberra is a mix between staying in Canberra with friends, leaving for day trips to the coast and family tours.

However, this summer will have me trying to capture on camera an elusive rainbow as the subjects of my film “Family” walk past Captain Cook Memorial Water Jet on Lake Burley Griffin while pushing baby Eva (the star of the film) in her pram.

As well as working on “Family”, I’ll be spending time with my own family.

Summer is an opportunity to try and further my children’s cricket skills, endless lawn mowing and running through water fountains in the backyard.