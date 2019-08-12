Nature-inspired jewellery, bound to delight

“Gardens” by Marian Hosking.

Craft / “Marian Hosking: Gardens”, 12 Palmerston Lane, Manuka, until August 31. Reviewed by MEREDITH HINCHLIFFE.

IN 2007 Craft Australia named Marian Hosking the third “Master of Australian Craft” in its “Living Treasure” series.

Now, after 40 years’ professional practice, she is one of Australia’s foremost jewellers.

Hosking selects the essence of the flora she sees around her – and in this exhibition she has included sea shells and seaweeds.

Using Australian native plants including eucalyptus blossoms, wattle and banksia, she creates eminently wearable necklaces, brooches and rings.

Marian Hosking, necklaces.

Inspiration comes from her own suburban garden and as far afield as Alice Springs. Combining shells and silver, she creates surface tension and interest. The centre of a “Sea Urchin” brooch is the soft, smooth glow of mother of pearl.

Heat coloured silver gives a matt, black surface and Hosking has included several pieces in blackened silver. The colour emulates the colour of seaweed washed up on the beach, having been in the sun. “Seaweed Brooch” is an example, as is Neptune’s necklace brooch, both in heat coloured silver.

Tiny silver butterflies float on a silver chain, sitting lightly on “Butterfly leaf necklace”. Gum caps in silver sit snugly on a necklace of tiny sapphires. Another necklace has blackened, oxidised gum caps floating on a “lapis lazuli” necklace. Another brooch is a single leaf and its simplicity takes one’s breath. Another brooch has six leaves folding over each other.

The works in this exhibition are delicate, beautifully created and sit snugly on one’s clothes. The fittings and fastenings are interesting and carefully crafted, an important aspect of jewellery which is made to be worn.

It is a delight to see the work of this accomplished jeweller in Canberra again.

Review

