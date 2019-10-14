New accessible barbecues, but why’d it take so long?

FOLLOWING the ACT government’s installation of new wheelchair accessible barbecues at Pine Island and the Cotter Bend, the executive officer of People with Disabilities ACT (PWDACT), Rachel Sirr, questions why it’s taken so long? 

“I do wonder why it has taken the ACT government so long to introduce this – it’s 2019. But I’m glad they have. I look forward to what else they are planning,” Ms Sirr says.
But, Ms Sirr says the ACT government must build accessibility into all infrastructure and developments – not just as an afterthought.
People with Disabilities ACT recently released a position paper on infrastructure, which calls on the government to properly address and fund disability inclusion in terms of future building, planning and infrastructure.
“There’s still so much more to be done to bring Canberra’s infrastructure to becoming truly accessible,” she says.
Disability Minister Suzanne Orr, who announced the accessible barbecues, says being able to enjoy public spaces and facilities is something many people take for granted.
“This initiative by the ACT Parks and Conservation team is a great example of how we can make everyday facilities more accessible for everyone to enjoy,” she says.

