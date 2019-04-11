New cameras target heavy vehicles

By
CityNews
-
Chris Steel.

SIX new automatic number plate recognition cameras, which target heavy vehicles, have been activated on the Federal Highway. 

“The six… cameras… will monitor the two lanes and emergency stopping lane in each direction on the Federal Highway,” says Roads Minister Chris Steel.

“The cameras will take a photo of the front of each heavy vehicle that passes by with the date, time and number plate recorded.

“Data from the cameras in the ACT will feed into the National Compliance and Information System to collect real time monitoring and compliance data.

“They allow authorities to better detect risky behaviour and unsafe practice on our roads which helps narrow our focus for compliance and enforcement efforts.”

 

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleVideo urges voters to put Zed last
Next articleCar closes Cotter Road lane
CityNews

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply