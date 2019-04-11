New cameras target heavy vehicles

SIX new automatic number plate recognition cameras, which target heavy vehicles, have been activated on the Federal Highway.

“The six… cameras… will monitor the two lanes and emergency stopping lane in each direction on the Federal Highway,” says Roads Minister Chris Steel.

“The cameras will take a photo of the front of each heavy vehicle that passes by with the date, time and number plate recorded.

“Data from the cameras in the ACT will feed into the National Compliance and Information System to collect real time monitoring and compliance data.

“They allow authorities to better detect risky behaviour and unsafe practice on our roads which helps narrow our focus for compliance and enforcement efforts.”