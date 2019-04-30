New check prevents heart related deaths

OVER the next five years, the Heart Foundation is hoping to prevent 76,500 heart attacks, strokes and heart disease related deaths after the Heart Health Check was launched on April 1.

This means 42 heart attacks, strokes and heart related deaths will be prevented every day.

During Heart Week, which started on April 28 and finishes on May 4, the Heart Foundation is encouraging people to go and get the Medicare covered check.

“Heart disease is the single biggest killer in the ACT,” says ACT Heart Foundation CEO Tony Stubbs.

“In 2017, one in every 10 deaths in the ACT was as a result of heart disease. Yet we know that many heart attacks and strokes can be prevented by addressing key risk factors like high blood pressure, cholesterol and other lifestyle choices.”

In Canberra, about one in five (19.9 per cent) adults have high blood pressure. Men and women in the ACT also have the lowest rate of adequate vegetable consumption in Australia (2.9 per cent and 10.1 per cent, respectively).

Other risks factors include being overweight or obese and nearly two in three Canberra adults (64 per cent) fall into these categories. Obesity rates jumped from 23.9 per cent to 26.4 per cent in the last 10 years (from 2007-8 to 2017-18), or an additional 7400 adults from the ACT who are now obese.

On a positive note, Canberra has the lowest rate of daily smokers in Australia, with 10.8 per cent of Canberra adults smoking daily; however, women in the ACT smoke more cigarettes daily than the national average for women (12.4 cigarettes compared to 11.4).



The ACT is also the most physically active state or territory in Australia, with almost one in five (18.8 per cent) Canberrans meeting physical activity guidelines – but this also means that around four in five are not active enough for good health.

“Heart disease is not always obvious – having a heart attack could be your first sign. Don’t wait for chest pain, it could be too late. Get the vital tests you need by visiting your doctor for a Heart Health Check,” Mr Stubbs says.

As part of the Heart Health Check, doctors will look at the risk factors that increase someone’s likelihood of heart attack and stroke by reviewing their blood pressure, cholesterol, diet and lifestyle, and other factors such as family history.

Depending on your level of risk, the doctor may prescribe medication and recommend lifestyle changes such as quitting smoking, being more active and improving your diet.