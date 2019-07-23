New chiropractic clinic a dream-come-true for Pete

Share Canberra's trusted news:

ENHANCE Healthcare has recently expanded its Mitchell-based practice by opening a new, state-of-the-art chiropractic clinic at Denman Prospect, focusing on a whole-of-body approach to sports injury rehabilitation.

Helping more Canberrans keep active and return to sport, co-owners and siblings Pete Garbutt and Celina Miller have worked together to combine their expertise as a chiropractor and massage therapist for almost 20 years.

“Our approach is to work with people to achieve their goals to help them be healthy and active,” says Pete.

Pete says that Enhance Healthcare is proud to be a family business that also includes his wife Rachel who heads up reception. The practice has, over time, grown to include other health professionals such as dietitians, acupuncturists and exercise physiologists joining the team of 10 chiropractors and massage therapists.

Celina and Pete are excited to be expanding into the new Denman Prospect clinic, which Pete says is a convenient location particularly for people who live on the south side of Canberra to see one of their talented chiropractors, who will be working across both clinic locations.

For Pete, who holds a masters in sports chiropractic and is the president of the International Federation of Sports Chiropractic, it’s a dream come true to open a sports-focused clinic.

“Sports chiropractors provide a full-body approach to injury management and healthcare, by integrating the treatment to work on the nervous, muscular and skeletal systems,” he says.

It’s all about leading an active lifestyle, Pete says, and the chiropractic team give their patients an individualised treatment plan to help rehabilitate acute injuries or help provide longer-term body management.

The new clinic also has a dedicated gym space with equipment such as a lifting rack, climbing wall and treadmill to help patients with their rehabilitation.

“The active space lets us see people moving and be specific with our treatment to help get the best results,” says Pete.

“The state-of-the-art fit-out also includes video analysis technology to understand, track and show clients how they are moving as well as laser therapy treatments.”

The team are experienced with treating a wide range of sports injuries from soccer, AFL to pole dancing.

Running injuries are also an area of expertise, and Pete (who is an avid runner) has written a book and launched an international program about correcting running technique to minimise injury.

Having previously suffered from swollen knees when running, Pete’s injury motivated him to research the topic extensively and in turn allows him to run injury-free every day. He says he is passionate about helping his patients to also reach their goals and return to the sport that they enjoy.

Open six days a week, the new clinic is open to schedule appointments as early as 5am up until 8pm.

“Enhance Healthcare at Mitchell will continue to operate seven days a week, and continue to offer all our wide-ranging services as usual,” says Pete.

Enhance Healthcare’s Denman Prospect Clinic is at Shop 25, 3 Felstead Vista, Denman Prospect. For appointments call 6241 6060 or visit enhance.com.au