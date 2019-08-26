New electric charging stations open in the north

TWO new electric vehicle charging stations will open today (August 26) in Holt.

With more than 330 privately registered EVs in the ACT, including 90 plug-in hybrids, Sustainability Minister Shane Rattenbury says the new stations, located at the West Belconnen Child and Family Centre building in Holt, are part of a growing fleet of 46 charging stations that will be fully operational in the next few weeks.

 

Mr Rattenbury says there are now 29 public charging stations located across the region, one of the highest concentrations of EV vehicle charging stations in the country.

