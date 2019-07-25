New ‘express’ pods for faster container returns

FOLLOWING the successful trial of a “pod” style container deposit in Gungahlin, the ACT government has introduced five more pod locations in Gungahlin, Tuggeranong and Belconnen.

The new “express” return pods at Charnwood shops, Hawker shops, Tuggeranong Recycling Drop Off Centre, Kambah playing fields and Amaroo playing fields, add to a further 16 return points, which are already active across the ACT.

Member for Yerrabi Suzanne Orr says the pods are open 7am to 7pm, seven days a week, so residents can return containers during the day, before or after work and on the weekend.

She says more than 28 million containers have been returned to the ACT Container Deposit Scheme since the scheme started on June 30 last year.

Under the scheme, residents can return eligible cans and bottles and receive ten cents for each.

There are three options for Canberrans to receive the refund – cash, electronic refund or donating to charity.

More information at actcds.com.au

