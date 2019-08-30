New household waste service begins next year

By
CityNews
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:

IN the next four years a service will be rolled out which will give Canberra households access to a free “bulky” waste collection once a year, according to Recycling and Waste Reduction Minister Chris Steel. 

For the past eight years, Mr Steel says only eligible concession card holders have been able to access this service but, over the next four years, it’ll be extended to all households.

The service will provide households with one single collection per year for items such as furniture and household appliances.

Tuggeranong and Gungahlin residents will be the first with access to the free service, which will begin from July next year.

Mr Steel says it’ll make it accessible for residents to get rid of unwanted items in a sustainable way, while reducing the problem of illegal dumping.

More information at act.gov.au/bulkywaste

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleCanberra’s apartments are ‘plagued’ with defects
CityNews
CityNews

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply