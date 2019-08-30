New household waste service begins next year

Share Canberra's trusted news:

IN the next four years a service will be rolled out which will give Canberra households access to a free “bulky” waste collection once a year, according to Recycling and Waste Reduction Minister Chris Steel.

For the past eight years, Mr Steel says only eligible concession card holders have been able to access this service but, over the next four years, it’ll be extended to all households.

The service will provide households with one single collection per year for items such as furniture and household appliances.

Tuggeranong and Gungahlin residents will be the first with access to the free service, which will begin from July next year.

Mr Steel says it’ll make it accessible for residents to get rid of unwanted items in a sustainable way, while reducing the problem of illegal dumping.

More information at act.gov.au/bulkywaste