New panel will review high-rise developments

FROM October 1, developments five or more storeys high will be required to consult with a new, independent design review panel, according to Planning Minister Mick Gentleman.

The panel, which has been operating as an interim design review panel since late 2017, will peer review development designs.

“A joint initiative between the ACT government and National Capital Authority, the national capital design review panel is an independent and expert panel that provides design advice to government, developers and designers for large-scale developments such as buildings, public spaces and public infrastructure projects,” Mr Gentleman says.

“The panel’s advice is provided to builders and developers early in the proposal process and is carefully considered by the planning and land authority when it assesses development applications.

“This encourages a greater level of exploration and testing of design ideas and concepts for major projects.

“An expression of interest process will commence shortly seeking design professionals to join the permanent panel.”