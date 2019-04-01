New police tech records drivers using phones

By
CityNews
-
ACT Policing today showed off the latest technology upgrades to its traffic operations fleet.

NEW technology upgrades to ACT Policing’s traffic operations fleet can clearly pick up when a driver isn’t wearing a seat belt or is using a mobile phone. 

Deputy chief police officer Michael Chew says: “The cameras have already shown they clearly pick up when a driver isn’t wearing their seat belt or using a mobile phone, and the officer in the traffic car can rewind the video instantly to confirm their initial observation.”

He says the technology upgrades include improvement to the automatic number plate recognition system, from one camera to three, and a five-camera in-car video (ICV) system.

“For officers to be able to provide a live video feed of a traffic stop or a hazardous event is a major step forward for police safety, and having the ICV footage automatically download when the car returns to the police station is a big boost for efficiency,” Mr Chew says.

