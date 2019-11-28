New Year uncertainty awaits hydrotherapy pool users

Share Canberra's trusted news:

EXTENSIONS to the pool user agreement with Arthritis ACT means people can now access the hydrotherapy pool until the end of December but the New Year will bring uncertainty for users.

Health Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith announced the extension today (November 28) but has mentioned no alternative to users following the pool’s closure in December.

Instead, she says the ACT government is calling for for expressions of interest for the provision of a public hydrotherapy pool located in Canberra’s south.

The expressions of interest will close mid-February, which leaves a gap of uncertainty for hydrotherapy users in the south during this time.

Ms Stephen-Smith says: “The closure of the hydrotherapy pool at Canberra Hospital is not a decision that has been taken lightly.”

“ACT Health will continue to work with Arthritis ACT to ensure that alternative services are available in both the short and long term.”

During the expressions of interest, Ms Stephen-Smith says the government will look into implementing recommendations from the ACT government commissioned Nous Group review “Access to Hydrotherapy in the ACT Report”.

“This process will take account of the very clear finding from Nous’ work and the community feedback, that any new hydrotherapy pool should not be based at a hospital or acute health facility, but rather in a community setting,” she says.

“This recognises hydrotherapy as an ongoing therapeutic activity for many people with chronic illness or chronic pain to maintain their mobility, manage their pain and gain important mental health benefits.

“Any new public hydrotherapy facility on the southside of the ACT would complement the public facility operating at the University of Canberra Hospital, in Canberra’s north, as well as other private facilities across the ACT.