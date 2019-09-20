New York gong for Lake George winemaker

Share Canberra's trusted news:

SARAH McDougall, of Lake George Winery, has been named Owner-Operator of the Year at an Australian Women in Wine Awards event in New York on Wednesday (September 18).

“The Australian Women in Wine Awards program is the only awards program of its kind in the world – an event that celebrates talented women in wine and inspires more women to be part of Australia’s wine industry,” says John Leyshon, president of the Canberra District Wine Industry Association.

“We are extremely proud of Sarah. She is an impressive operator and a strong advocate for our wine region having served for many years on our committee as secretary and executive officer.”

The 2019 awards ceremony were held in New York as part of Wine Australia’s “Far From Ordinary, USA Aussie Wine Month” campaign.

“Sarah joins our other Sarah, Sarah Collingwood of Four Winds Vineyard, who took out the title in 2017. It is a massive achievement for our region.”