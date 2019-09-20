New York gong for Lake George winemaker

By
CityNews
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:
Sarah McDougall and her prize in New York.

SARAH McDougall, of Lake George Winery, has been named Owner-Operator of the Year at an Australian Women in Wine Awards event in New York on Wednesday (September 18). 

“The Australian Women in Wine Awards program is the only awards program of its kind in the world – an event that celebrates talented women in wine and inspires more women to be part of Australia’s wine industry,” says John Leyshon, president of the Canberra District Wine Industry Association.

“We are extremely proud of Sarah. She is an impressive operator and a strong advocate for our wine region having served for many years on our committee as secretary and executive officer.”

The 2019 awards ceremony were held in New York as part of Wine Australia’s “Far From Ordinary, USA Aussie Wine Month” campaign. 

“Sarah joins our other Sarah, Sarah Collingwood of Four Winds Vineyard, who took out the title in 2017. It is a massive achievement for our region.” 

 

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleMovie review / ‘Dora and the City of Gold’ (PG)
Next articleAnger and worry fuels climate protests at Glebe Park
CityNews
CityNews

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply