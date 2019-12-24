Night truck fire treated as suspicious

Share Canberra's trusted news:

THERE was a suspicious truck fire in Parkwood last night (December 23).

At about 10pm, police say they responded to reports of a fire in Sustainability Street.

ACT Fire & Rescue extinguished the fire, which had caused significant damage to a truck.

Police say they are treating the fire as suspicious and want to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or noticed anyone acting suspiciously near Sustainability Street that evening.

Call 1800 333000 or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website. Information can be provided anonymously.