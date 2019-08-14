Nine pedestrians fined in one hour

IN one hour, police fined nine people $151 for walking against the pedestrian lights at the intersection of Northbourne Avenue and Barry Drive/Cooyong Street, yesterday (August 13). 

Today, police fined more than double that at the same intersection.

Acting officer in charge of traffic, Stephen Booth says crossing the road against the lights is both irresponsible and dangerous.

“We are frustrated that people are not only ignoring the signals but they are doing it in front of a highly visible police presence,” he says.

“If the pedestrian lights show a red light and you have not already started crossing the intersection, you must stop and wait until the pedestrian light changes to green. People who choose to cross against red lights may be handed a fine of $151.”

Mr Booth says police will continue to conduct the high visibility patrols throughout this week.

CityNews

