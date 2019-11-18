O’Connor resident assaulted in unit break-in

THE resident of an O’Connor unit was assaulted by two men who allegedly broke into the home early Saturday (November 16) morning.

The robbers fled the unit complex on Brigalow Street at about 4.15am in a silver Nissan Pulsar with NSW registration plates.

Then, at about 5am, the two offenders allegedly threatened a man driving southbound on the Tuggeranong Parkway before stealing his Toyota Camry.

Anyone with information that could assist police is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website using reference number 6461498. 

