Old uniforms change kids’ lives

Share Canberra's trusted news:

CLOTHES made from old uniforms such as police uniforms were donated to ACT Together at an event in Belconnen today (September 5).

The clothing was donated by the charity, Uniforms 4 Kids, which recycles police uniforms and uniforms from other organisations such as Australia Zoo, and turns them into clothing for children.

Uniforms 4 Kids ambassador Terri Irwin was at the event at Belconnen Police Station with Robert and Bindi Irwin and said she’s seen first-hand how much difference the program made in Queensland. She said she was delighted to come to Canberra to make a difference here, too.

“We’ve found in North Queensland that the Uniforms 4 Kids program is actually life-changing for children,” she says.

“They have a sense of pride and self-respect with brand-new beautiful clothes and it’s an important way for emergency services, police and Australia Zoo to connect with kids in Canberra.”

More locally, ACT Policing donates uniforms as well and deputy chief police officer Michael Chew said this was a fantastic charity to support.

“The process is both unique and simple. ACT Policing donates uniforms which have reached the end of their service-life, but still have more life in them to give to the community,” he says.

More than 7000 items of clothing have been created since the beginning of the program in 2015 with items provided to children in Australia, the Solomon Islands, Papua New Guinea and Malaysia and other locations.