Older Canberrans travel free for Seniors Week

OLDER Canberrans can travel on Transport Canberra services for free from Monday, March 18 to Sunday, March 24, for Seniors Week.  

Transport Canberra says patrons with an ACT/Interstate Seniors MyWay Card can tap on and tap off as usual, but the trip will be free of charge anytime of the day.

“For seniors who do not have a MyWay card but holds a Seniors Card can show the bus driver and the journey will be free for the week,” Transport Canberra says.

Then, for the Seniors Week Expo at EPIC on Thursday, March 21, Transport Canberra will be providing free bus charters from major bus stations such as Westfield Belconnen, Belconnen Community Centre, Tuggeranong, Woden and Civic.

