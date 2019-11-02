OMG… Cops swoop on mobile-phone drivers

POLICE issued 48 infringement notices to drivers using their mobile phones in 48 hours this week.

Twelve of the the booked drivers were caught by one officer, largely at traffic lights, in just over two hours, said Marcus Boorman, officer-in-charge of Traffic Operations.

“Sometimes I wonder why the mobile-phone safety message is so hard for people to understand. Illegally using your phone when behind the wheel, even while stopped at the lights, is dangerous,” he said.

“It is a distraction that takes your attention away from the road. You’re not just putting yourself at risk, but other drivers may be affected by your behaviour.

“Motorists breaking any road rules should expect to be caught, there’s nothing new about it, and we’ll continue to fine drivers who do the wrong thing.”

A driver who wishes to use a mobile phone while in their vehicle must remember it is illegal to do so unless the phone is in an approved cradle. If hands-free mode is used, the mobile must not be held by the driver at any time. Further restrictions apply for learner and probationary licence holders.

