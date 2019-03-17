News Oo-ah… ‘Skyfire’ captivates big lake crowd By CityNews - March 17, 2019 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp A barge of fireworks explodes at Skyfire last night. Photo: Andrew Campbell ONE of Canberra’s top photographers, ANDREW CAMPBELL, was out snapping last night’s “Skyfire” firework event on Lake Burley Griffin, including a shot when one of the staging barges caught fire. Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)