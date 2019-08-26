Ostani overhauled: hotel’s bar has a new look

Share Canberra's trusted news:

Big things have been happening at the Ostani Bar at Hotel Realm in Barton. We get a glimpse in this sponsored post.

AFTER seven intensive weeks of renovation, DOMA Hotels has unveiled its $1 million refurbishment of the Ostani Bar at Hotel Realm in Barton.

Hotel director of Doma Hotels Patrick Lonergan says the renovation was undertaken to provide a bigger and better offering for patrons.

“We recently completed a full renovation of the Hotel Realm foyer, so naturally, our next step was to enhance our food and beverage offerings,” he says.

The Ostani Bar has been entirely purpose built to allow for a more seamless, quicker service for its guests

The renovation, designed by award-winning design studio Capezio Copeland, involves a new look, inspired by the Australian alpine landscape, a variety of new seating options to cater for small and intimate groups to large functions, a better connection between the indoor and outdoor seating areas and an extension of the kitchen and bar.

“We’ve ensured the dining areas emit an open, warm and social ambiance and that there is more flexibility in the drinking and dining areas combined and a better flow between the indoor and outdoor spaces,” says Patrick.

“This means there are now more places for people to connect and simply enjoy each other’s company, whether it be for business or social, over delicious food and drinks in a relaxed, welcoming environment.”

The new fit-out features timber-clad walls and soft lighting as well as a striking, new open gas fireplace in the main dining area, set to be the focal point of the space and particularly valuable across Canberra’s frosty days.

New materials including granite stone, stained timber cladding, blackened steel details, raw concrete, aged painted bricks, help to integrate and connect the venue with the surrounding landscape and architecture.

The new-look Ostani also comes with a menu developed by executive chef Fabien Wagnon. It delivers a diverse array of dishes and flavours from around the globe, including the likes of spicy salmon tartar, tuna poke bowls, pumpkin and ricotta ravioli and sticky pork ribs.

The extended kitchen now also includes a char-grill that will add a new flavour to the menu, including grilled steaks, fish and more.

The crowd favourites of Ostani, such as the wood-fired pizzas and burgers, will remain a staple.

Bookings to ostani.com.au