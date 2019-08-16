Pair busted selling stolen goods

A MAN and woman, who were in the Mazda 3 that rammed into a police car on Wednesday (August 14), were later busted attempting to sell stolen goods. 

Police were observing the suspects on Wednesday (August 14), a man, 31, and a woman, 31, after they had stolen about $5000 worth of mobile phones from a Belconnen business on Tuesday (August 13).

When police attempted to stop the pair in a carpark in Fyshwick, the driver rammed into the police car at about 1.30pm.

Police made attempts to intercept the vehicle in north Canberra suburbs, however, they say this action was ceased due to community safety concerns.

At about 1.20pm yesterday police identified the man and woman travelling together in a silver Holden Commodore from north Canberra to south Canberra.

The pair got out of the car and entered the South Point Shopping Centre.

A short time later, police arrested the 31-year-old woman, who was trying to sell property identified as being stolen from the Belconnen business.

The man was also located and was arrested after an attempt to flee police.

The man has been charged with multiple offences including arrest without warrant person on bail, joint commission theft, drive while licence suspended by law, crash – not give particulars to other driver, arrest without warrant – breach of parole arrest and two property damage charges.

The woman has been charged with joint commission theft, drive while disqualified and arrest without warrant person on bail.

They will both face the ACT Magistrates Court today.

Anyone with information that could assist police is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website using reference number 6427883.

CityNews

