Parents question student’s safety on new network

THE principal of one of Canberra’s leading schools is calling on Transport Canberra to release details of safety arrangements for children on the new public transport network.

Canberra Girls Grammar School principal Anna Owen says parents are expressing concern about the safety of their children at transition points on the new network.

“They are keen to understand what protocols are in place to manage the safety of minors at interchanges so that they can pass that information onto their children,” she says.

“It’s an exciting time for Canberra with the opening of the light rail, but it is also a time of change for parents and their children. Will there be Transport Canberra officials on hand at each transition point, and will they be equipped with the training to handle any problematic situations that arise involving children?”