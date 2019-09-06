Passenger dead as horse runs on to road

Share Canberra's trusted news:

A MAN is dead after the car he was travelling in hit a horse on the south coast last night (September 6).

Emergency services were called to the Princes Highway, near Moruya, about 7.45pm where police believe a Toyota Rav4 was travelling north when a horse ran on to the road and was hit by the car.

The car’s passenger, a 72-year-old man, was unable to be revived and died at the scene.

The driver, a 67-year-old woman, suffered minor injuries.

The horse was also killed.

Officers from NSW South Coast Police District will report to the coroner.