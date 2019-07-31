Passionate businesses pioneer the streets of Phillip

Share Canberra's trusted news:

NAMED after the first Governor of NSW, Captain Arthur Phillip, the Canberra suburb’s name was gazetted on May 12, 1966.

Phillip was commander of the First Fleet and the suburb followed suit by naming streets in association with the First, Second and Third Fleets.

Now the commercial and geographical centre of Woden, Phillip contains many of the district’s key facilities; its own commercial area is located along Botany, Townshend and Parramatta Streets, including Colbee Court, Dundas Court and Altree Court.

Builder Achim specialises in glass

WODEN Valley Glass, located at Colbee Court, has a proud 50 years of history says Achim Weissegger who has owned and operated the business for the past two years with his son, Chris.

A builder by trade, Achim brings 30 years’ experience to his work, to ensure that shower screens are expertly measured and installed.

“We custom-make and install quality shower screens, from fully framed to frameless design,” says Achim.

“We also cut to size mirrors for wardrobe doors.”

Before deciding on a shower screen, mirror or other glass additions for the home such as a splash-back, Achim warmly welcomes customers to visit the showroom to see the quality Australian-made glass they use and to discuss their needs.

“Phillip is a convenient location for customers so they can support a local, family business,” says Achim.

Woden Valley Glass, 63 Colbee Court, Phillip. Call 6281 6716, email wodenglass@gmail.com or visit wodenglass.business.site

‘Revolutionary’ training keeps riders safe

LEADING road safety training company Ascent Training Services, based in Phillip, has recently launched “Revolution Rider Training”, a new motorcycle training provider in the ACT, says CEO Stephen Lake.

“Priding ourselves on respectful and quality training, our ultimate goal is for riders to enjoy their motorbikes and be safe,” Stephen says.

“All our instructors hold a certificate IV in riding instruction and bring a high level of knowledge, quality and service.”

Stephen says people seeking to get their motorcycle licence can attend the eight-hour pre-learners and pre-provisional licence course and sit their written tests either on a weekday or weekend.

He says Revolution Rider Training also offers a practice course for those wanting extra help to prepare for their provisional licence test.

Revolution Rider Training. Call 6109 0154, email info@revolutionridertraining.com.au or visit revolutionridertraining.com.au

Cafe with a community focus

WITH a focus on the community, Wheat & Oats offers a diverse menu and relaxed ambience, says co-owner Phattreeya Thongphet.

“We know our customers, we know their faces and their names,” she says.

“We try to make the atmosphere inviting, so it’s a home away from home.”

Phattreeya says Wheat & Oat’s menu focuses on Korean-infused street food including fried chicken, poke bowls and hot pots, with a variety of healthy vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options.

But it’s not all about food at Wheat & Oats. Phattreeya says they’re trying to create a community cafe with live music on Saturday mornings and workshops for adults and children, which includes making macrame hangers, kokedama, terrariums and cooking classes.

Phattreeya says Wheat & Oats also caters events such as birthday parties, anniversaries and baby showers.

Food options include cold and hot finger food and sweet items such as cakes, cupcakes, cookies and more.

Wheat & Oats, 2/22-24 Colbee Court, Phillip. Call 6282 6828, email wheatandoat@gmail.com or visit @wheatandoats on Facebook

Decades of sweet sounds

WITH a team full of musicians or audio enthusiasts, Duratone Hi-Fi offers experienced advice as well as quality products, says sales assistant Kerry Morcombe.

Operating for almost 50 years in the sales, service and maintenance of stereo sound equipment, Duratone Hi-Fi is the ideal spot for any music-listening enthusiast, says Kerry.

“Duratone’s strongest advantage is its long and direct experience in the field and the extremely rich and varied knowledge held by staff,” Kerry says.

“[This] knowledge is readily and happily shared with newcomers to the field.

“We stand out for our standards, friendliness and willingness to help.”

Locally owned and operated, Duratone Hi-Fi stocks products such as amplifiers, CD players, loudspeakers, radios and stereo tuners, headphones and digital streamers.

“At its heart, it is a traditional audio shop where all manner of equipment can be found sourced from all over the world,” Kerry says.

In more recent times, he says they’ve been stocking new and used vinyl recordings, with more than 60,000 titles currently in stock.

And when it comes to Duratone Hi-Fi’s state-of-the-art audio equipment, Kerry says staff are able to demonstrate and install the equipment.

Duratone Hi-Fi, on the corner of Botany Street and Altree Court, Phillip. Call 6282 1333 or visit duratone.com.au

Sisters thread a space for creation

WANTING to bring something new and different to Canberra, sisters Emma Mason and Clare Lovell established The Stitching Room, a boutique sewing, knitting, crochet and quilting retail shop, with a dedicated space for classes.

Clare, The Stitching Room’s sewer and knitter, sees sewing as an opportunity to be creative and spend time with like-minded souls.

Emma agrees with Clare and says they want to inspire their customers with their classes, whether it’s in giving people assistance who have already started a project, or whether it’s one of their specialist classes, which teaches people new skills.

“We want them to know that when they come into the store, they are our focus,” Emma says.

“We look after the little things so [our customers] can enjoy the time they spend with us.”

Emma says that The Stitching Room’s bright, inviting classrooms, combined with the hand-blended teas and gourmet snacks, reflect the care they take to ensure the boutique offers the creative escape Clare strives for.

“There are spaces to sit and sew or knit, and spaces to spread our lay fabrics together and gather together,” Emma says.

The Stitching Room, 53 Colbee Court, Phillip. Call 6282 4880, email shop@thestitchingroomcanberra.com.au or visit their Facebook page @thestitchingroomcanberra.

How to beat the cold

WITH winter in full swing, the owner of Alexanders Furnishings, Rosslyn Rebbeck, says the most energy efficient method, when it comes to decorating and insulating a home, is to install well-lined curtains with a pelmet covering the top.

“Double glazing is not the answer,” says Rossyln.

Instead, she says Alexanders Furnishings has a curtain heading system called “EVO”, which is a lot more effective and has a good rapport with the energy rating people.

“This heading system allows the curtains to stack back far more efficiently than previously available heading types, allowing more valuable winter sunlight in,” she says.

“Together with the EVO heading system we have developed new track sections that incorporate a sleek and slim-lined pelmet system which does not require the traditional bulky timber pelmet over the top of your curtains.”

Alexanders Furnishings has been servicing Canberra and its surrounds for about 50 years and Rosslyn says they look forward to welcoming new and old customers to its showroom on Hindmarsh Drive.

“We have friendly staff who know what they’re talking about,” she says.

“And we can also custom make roller blinds, roman blinds, bonded fabric blinds, honeycomb blinds, venetian blinds and sunscreen roller blinds.”

Alexanders Furnishings, Shop 5, Paul’s Centre, Hindmarsh Drive, Phillip. Call 6281 1611.

Float deal offers more zen Float deal offers more zen

PURE Zen Flotation is offering more relaxation with its current deal where customers can buy one float package and get one float free, says its manager Karen Bennett.

Karen says the dedicated float tank facility can help people with pain relief, stress, meditation, anxiety and depression.

Relaxation is a big focus when customers are in the store, according to Karen, who says customers can continue to unwind in their dedicated relaxation rooms after each session.

“Our chillout lounge has leather recliners, candles, teas and salt lamps,” she says.

Karen says customers can experience Pure Zen Flotation’s “Dream Pod”, a cocoon-like pod, which is larger than other pods and is filled with 600 litres of water and 500kg of epsom salts, creating a mixture so buoyant it’s impossible to sink.

Each pod is in a separate sound-proofed room with its own shower and complimentary towels and toiletries.

Pure Zen Flotation offers memberships with weekly, fortnightly and monthly repayments.

Pure Zen Flotation, Unit 2, 10–12 Dundas Court, Phillip. Call 6281 0259, email contact@purezen.com.au or visit purezen.com.au

Lawyer’s property passion

DARYN Griffiths of Capon & Hubert Lawyers & Mediators enjoys helping anybody in the property sphere.

The property solicitor says he can help people who are buying or selling, or older people who might be downsizing and moving into a retirement village.

While Daryn covers all areas of commercial and property law, he says commercial property transactions for small businesses are his area of expertise, and what he thoroughly enjoys.

“I like to be able to get inside a client’s business knowledge and see how I can value add to that,” he says.

Being a former small-business owner, Daryn says he gives his clients more than just straight legal advice and can talk to them about their documentation, business set-up and monthly bills.

“My services would be beneficial for anybody who’s in the property sphere, including commercial property purchases, such as property or business assets,” he says.

And, he says the Capon & Hubert Lawyers & Mediators’ team is well integrated internally and has good relationships with third parties such as real estate agents, body corporates, the land titles office and financial institutions.

“The team at Capon & Hubert can also advise on the new ACT stamp duty legislative developments and the new PEXA system used for NSW conveyancing,” he says.

Capon & Hubert Lawyers & Mediators, First Floor, 32-38 Townshend Street, Phillip. Email enquiries@chsol.com.au, call 6152 9203 or visit chsol.com.au