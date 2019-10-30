Passionate professionals tackle health from all angles

Share Canberra's trusted news:

In this sponsored post "CityNews" speaks with local allied health experts and complementary medicine practitioners passionate about improving the wellbeing of its patients.

WHEN looking at health as a whole, people are increasingly turning to allied health and complementary medicine practitioners to help with recovery following illness or injury, manage chronic conditions or to maintain their wellbeing.

Often people will incorporate a combination of allied health professionals, complementary medicine and conventional medical care in their overall health plans.

This week “CityNews” speaks with local allied health experts, surgeons and complementary medicine practitioners passionate about improving the health of their patients.

ACUPUNCTURIST and Chinese medicine practitioner Bernice Lowe brought her naturopathic approach to Canberra earlier this year when she opened the Deakin Acupuncture and Oriental Medicine Centre.

Backed with 20 years’ experience in Chinese medicine, she’s now transforming the health of her patients through “one-to-one” treatments, which she says allows for quicker results.

“I’ve witnessed many patients transform their health and move on to a better quality of life,” she says.

“Each person is unique and they present with their own story [which is why] utmost care is given to listening to each story. It helps me to understand and informs my treatment plan [too].”

When it comes to acupuncture, Bernice prefers to use a gentler style of Japanese acupuncture because of her extensive postgraduate training in the area.

“I have many regular clients who don’t like needles but are comfortable with Japanese acupuncture techniques,” she says.

Specialising in a range of areas such as relief for acute and chronic aches and pain, with an interest in pelvic pain, Bernice says she also works with clients on women’s hormonal issues, fertility and preconception care, postpartum care, menopausal symptoms, digestive issues, immune support and complex disease management.

Bernice is offering “CityNews” readers a 25 per cent discount off their initial consultantion.

Deakin Acupuncture and Oriental Medicine Centre. Level 1, Suite 22, 27 Hopetoun Circuit, Deakin. Call 0419 998574 or visit deakinacupuncture.com

Relieving pain with and without surgery

IT’S never a good idea to ignore the body when it’s showing signs and symptoms of problems, says Dr Phil Aubin of Orthopaedics ACT.

“A thorough assessment by a doctor can often lead to simple (often non-surgical) interventions that might slow progression of disease or significantly improve mobility and quality of life,” says Phil, who is part of a dedicated team of doctors and nurses at Orthopaedics ACT that provide non-surgical, surgical and post-surgical care of musculoskeletal problems.

“Our aim is always to relieve patients’ pain and greatly improve their function and mobility,” he says. ​

In the past 15 years, Phil says orthopaedic surgical treatments have improved in leaps and bounds.

“Not all conditions require surgery and we will guide you down the correct treatment path,” he says.

“The importance of remaining active as we age has been well proven [and] surgery can often help maintain your active lifestyle.”

​As the largest orthopaedic practice in Canberra, Orthopaedics ACT provides the full spectrum of musculoskeletal treatments including surgical and non-surgical.

“This includes the upper and lower spine, hip, knee, pelvis, hand, foot and everything between,” he says.

“Our surgeons also conduct most of the severe trauma care at the Canberra Hospital.”

Orthopaedics ACT, Woden Specialist Medical Centre, Level 2, 90 Corinna Street, Woden. Call 6221 9320 or visit orthoact.com.au

New physiotherapist helps manage pain New physiotherapist helps manage pain

ARTHRITIS ACT’s team of allied health professionals has welcomed a new person to help assist people with arthritis and chronic pain, says CEO Rebecca Davey.

Joining the not-for-profit’s team of exercise physiologists, a dietitian and occupational therapists is its second physiotherapist, who Rebecca says is taking one-on-one appointments for a reduced cost in either Bruce or Pearce.

“We also have a team of exercise physiologists that prescribe exercise and create plans for home or hydrotherapy exercise as well as bring people into small classes,” says Rebecca.

The exercise physiologists are qualified to provide an in depth, medical point of view to exercise, according to Rebbeca, who says they can also go to the person’s gym to arrange the best exercise program for them.

“For people with arthritis or chronic pain, it’s crucial to the right support to keep active,” she says.

When it comes to diet, Rebecca says Arthritis ACT’s dietitian specifically works with supporting people with pain, with the view that food is medicine and an essential part of wellbeing.

The dietitian not only helps advise the best meals for people, she also finds ways to make it easier for people in pain to prepare meals and enjoy meals with their family, says Rebecca.

“Our occupational therapists review all the activities of daily living that a person does and work with them to make life easier for them,” says Rebecca.

“Arthritis ACT are also experts in doing assessments for the NDIS.”

Arthritis ACT, Building 18, 170 Haydon Drive, Bruce or SHOUT Offices,

Collett Place, Pearce. Call 1800 011041, email info@arthritisact.org.au or visit arthritisact.org.au

Jenny seeks out the source of pain

AT Canberra Myotherapy, owner and therapist Jenny Richardson works with her clients to help them understand where their original source of pain is coming from.

“As a therapist, I have learnt over the years that what has happened to someone’s body in the past helps to create what is happening now,” she says.

“That badly sprained ankle 20 years ago made someone walk differently and now they have hip or lower-back pain.

“Or that surgery five years ago has scar tissue that is pulling, but the pain is now further away and no one has looked back to see if the scar is relevant.”

To help resolve these issues, Jenny uses Myotherapy, which encompasses soft-tissue techniques to treat musculoskeletal pain and injury.

“I take into account your past injuries, surgeries and illnesses to determine where it may be coming from; and somewhat more importantly, how I can help you fix it,” she says.

“Figuring out that reason is key to getting someone out of pain and back into the activities they love.”

Canberra Myotherapy, Deakin Clinic. Call 0404 871230, email info@canberramyotherapy.com or visit canberramyotherapy.wordpress.com

‘Hands-On’ staff strive for excellence

CANBERRA’s original hand specialists, Hands-On Physiotherapy, opened its doors 19 years ago and has since provided the community with high-quality hand, musculoskeletal and sports injury management services, says practice manager Liz Kell.

“The team at Hands-On have a wealth of experience in managing acute and chronic occupational, musculoskeletal and sporting injuries, and are committed to providing a holistic physiotherapy service with a commitment to excellence and integrity,” she says.

When patients come to Hands-On Physiotherapy, Liz says they can expect a service which provides personalised attention to any needs.

“We listen, we care and we promise to stay with our clients on their whole journey,” she says.

“We have hand therapists for upper limb pain management and musculoskeletal physiotherapists to treat neck, back, hip, knee and ankle pain.”

Liz says they utilise a wide variety of treatment techniques and strategies to ensure they can help each client achieve their goals.

Hands-On can help with wrist and finger fractures, elbow fractures, carpal tunnel syndrome, joint replacements, nerve injuries, post-surgical repair of bone, joint or soft tissue, osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis and other inflammatory arthritic conditions.

“We fabricate static and dynamic splints for our clients. We have experience with Graded Motor Imagery (GMI) in the management of phantom pain, chronic pain, CRPS and post trauma.”

Hands-On Physiotherapy, 1/43 Mawson Place, Mawson. Call 6286 6467, email admin@hands-onphysiotherapy.com.au or visit hands-onphysiotherapy.com.au