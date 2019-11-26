Petition fails to get Alan Jones off buses

Share Canberra's trusted news:

A COMMUNITY petition, which was tabled in the Legislative Assembly in a bid to remove any advertising depicting radio shock jock Alan Jones from Transport Canberra buses, has failed, according to the ACT Greens.

In September, ACT Greens spokesperson for women, Caroline Le Couteur, says the Greens sponsored a community petition initiated by Canberra Women in Business to ensure that Transport Canberra immediately remove all advertisements promoting people who make sexist public comments, including Alan Jones, from bus advertising, and ensure that promotion of people who make sexist public comments is added to the bans in the Transport Canberra advertising guidelines.

“Like most Canberrans, I find Mr Jones’ views appalling and harmful. His comments go beyond sexism and misogyny, he actually calls for violence against women,” Ms Le Couteur says.

“It’s disappointing that the ACT government has decided that they simply won’t update the Transport Canberra guidelines to ensure that a broadcaster with Alan Jones’ reprehensible record isn’t promoted in our public space.”

The Greens do, however, welcome the government’s commitment to ensure that there will not be any ACT government advertising during the Alan Jones program.