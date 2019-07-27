Phillip businesses take a hit after break-ins

THREE businesses in Phillip have taken a hit after they were broken into early on Thursday (July 25) morning.

Businesses on Townshend Street, Dundas Court and Parramatta Street were broken into between 3am and 4am.

In all three incidents, entry was made via windows or doors that had been broken.

Police are urging anyone who may have any information that could assist police to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website using reference number 6420822.

