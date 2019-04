A PERSON is in hospital after a fire blazed through a unit in Phillip.

Another person has been assessed but only one went to hospital for smoke inhalation.

Firefighters are still working to extinguish the fire on Horbury Street.

Update: 4.59pm, April 8

THE top floor of a unit on Horbury Street, Phillip, has been extensively damaged.

Firefighters have extinguished and mopped up the unit. The area is safe and have handed the property to back to the owner.