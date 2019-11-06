Plan ahead for the transition into retirement

Share Canberra's trusted news:

RETIREMENT can mean freedom and more time to relax, but it’s important to plan ahead for the transition out of the workplace. This week “CityNews” speaks with a range of retirement experts who can help, whether it’s with financial matters, getting affairs in order or exploring the option of retirement village living.

Gail’s guidance through the super maze

WHEN it comes to advice on financial planning and retirement strategies, self-managed super funds (SMSF) specialist Gail Freeman of Gail Freeman & Co says she strives to ensure that everything she recommends is on a case-by-case basis.

If a client is interested in SMSF, Gail says they’ll need specialist guidance and advice on the best way to do it.

“We can help set it up, or if they are concerned about an existing fund we can look at their assets and offer alternative options,” she says.

Gail says the ATO is currently looking carefully at funds that don’t have adequate diversification.

“The purpose of the fund is to pay retirement benefits, so there needs to be sufficient liquidity within the fund in order to do that,” she says.

“We can provide guidance on the right asset mix.”

“There are always changes in the area of SMSF, so it’s wise to be working with a professional who is up to date and can advise you on any changes.

With more than 35 years’ experience, Gail has a unique mix of skills and expertise as a tax specialist, superannuation specialist and financial planner.

Having established her practice in Kingston 30 years ago, Gail loves the challenge of personalising her advice to each client she sees, guiding them through the superannuation maze and helping make their issues easy to understand.

Gail Freeman & Co, 9/71 Leichhardt Street, Kingston. Call 6295 2844 or visit gailfreeman.com.au

Ashilpa’s caring approach to wills

PEOPLE often don’t know what the purpose of a will is and how it should be structured, says Ashilpa Khanna, wills and estate planning lawyer at Capon & Hubert Lawyers & Mediators.

“Many clients are at a vulnerable stage in life by this point, and at Capon & Hubert we understand the need for sensitivity and a caring approach when dealing with these clients,” she says.

“Using the correct terminology makes a huge difference and having a properly drafted will can avoid costs and misery down the track.”

Ashilpa says she takes the time to discuss clients’ options, such as living arrangements and estate planning, to ensure they’re making a well-informed decision.

“Our staff are experienced in their fields and we take pride in knowing our clients,” she says.

“We will always use common sense, respect, courtesy and good judgement when dealing with clients.”

Ashilpa, who practices mainly in wills and estates including probates and letters of administration matters, has been with Capon & Hubert Lawyers & Mediators in Canberra for more than two years.

“The best way to prepare a will is to consult a lawyer who specialises in wills and estates,” she says.

“I enjoy the work as it gives me an opportunity to assist clients in getting their wills and estate affairs in order.

“This work broadens my professional experience and knowledge, and I thoroughly enjoy working with my colleagues.”

Capon & Hubert Lawyers & Mediators, First Floor, 32-38 Townshend Street, Phillip. Email enquiries@chsol.com.au, call 6152 9203 or visit chsol.com.au

Village gives meaning to retirees

WITH retirement villages in Monash, Ainslie, Crace and Farrer, Goodwin provides communities where seniors can enjoy their later years of life, says Erik Boddeus, executive manager of retirement living.

“The benefits of living in a community as we age are huge in terms of social connections and renewed independence,” he says.

“I visit our senior accommodation across Canberra on a regular basis and people tell me it was the best decision they made.

“Retirement living provides more purpose, freedom and opportunities [and] residents love being able to join in on activities, hop on the bus to go shopping or to a winery, particularly if they’re unable to drive any more.”

Erik has worked in the senior housing industry for more than 30 years and says seniors want to be able to lead independent lives.

“They have often been through hardships that younger generations haven’t experienced and have so many interesting stories to tell,” he says.

“Later in life things aren’t always easy, with social isolation and declining health.

“I see the changes we can make in people’s lives at Goodwin, with the services we provide that can increase to in-home care or residential care as needed.

“Our main aim is to ensure seniors can live a meaningful life as they age.”

For more information about Goodwin, call 6175 5100, email info@goodwin.org.au or visit goodwin.org.au

Retirement community with a long caring history

CALVARY Haydon Retirement Community provides safe, secure and relaxed living within its residential aged care, independent living apartments and villas, and respite accommodation, says its general manager Stephanie Tyrrell.

And, it’s in an ideal location, too, she says, surrounded by nature yet close to Calvary Bruce Hospital, a shopping centre and parks.

Stephanie says Calvary Haydon Retirement Community offers qualified care staff, guided by its 125-year history of caring, access to medical coverage when required, dedicated physiotherapy assistants who facilitate specialised physiotherapy care designed to maintain mobility, and recreational activity officers, who design individual and group activity programs aimed at encouraging enjoyment, rehabilitation and promotion of self-esteem.

They also offer qualified pastoral care staff who care for residents’ spiritual and emotional needs, Catholic Mass and other church services, a hairdressing salon, an indoor/outdoor cafe and a specialised menu catering to varied tastes and offering a wide choice of meals.

“Our fully accredited residential aged-care facility provides quality care accommodation including palliative and dementia care services [too],” Stephanie says.

Calvary Haydon Retirement Community, 2 Jaeger Circuit, Bruce. Call 6264 7400, email retirement@calvarycare.org.au or visit calvarycare.org.au

Social groups support ageing Canberrans

LIFE can change when people retire, which is why it’s important for seniors to be supported through exercise and social groups, says Arthritis ACT CEO Rebecca Davey.

“Life does change when you retire,” she says.

“Some social connections you had with people at work may be lost so we recommend people lead into retirement with a plan that includes what activities, clubs or support networks you’d like to get involved with.”

According to Rebecca, it’s also a time for seniors to focus on themselves while finding new ways to maintain health.

“It is so important to keep exercising and building exercise into your daily routines such as meeting friends for hydrotherapy or a walk – anything that can keep you moving,” she says.

Arthritis ACT runs support groups, exercise programs and social activities such as movie groups to help people dealing with arthritis pain to chat to others going through the same experience.

“Sometimes it helps being able to have a whinge with others about your arthritis, who are also going through it,” says Rebecca.

“Our range of exercise programs includes

30 sessions of hydrotherapy each week, yoga, tai chi, strength and balance classes and aqua aerobics.”

Arthritis ACT also has occupational therapists, dietitians and counsellors available for extra support.

Arthritis ACT, Building 18, 170 Haydon Drive, Bruce. Call 1800 011041, email info@arthritisact.org.au or visit arthritisact.org.au

Council proves an old friend for the ageing Council proves an old friend for the ageing

FOR more than 45 years the Council on the Ageing ACT has been keeping people, pre and post retirement, informed, connected and inspired as they age, says communications manager Catherine Adcock.

The independent organisation works to protect and promote the wellbeing, rights and interests of older people in the ACT, and Catherine says one of the most frequently asked questions by older people is about their housing options as they age.

“We have extensive knowledge about housing options ranging from downsizing [and] home modifications, [we] help to assist you to stay in your own home, [and we have knowledge on] retirement villages and accessing aged care services,” she says.

With the support of Transport Canberra, COTA ACT has been running retirement village bus tours for the past six years.

“The tours allow participants to visit a number of retirement villages in one day and get information about their facilities and costs, in a low pressure environment,” Catherine says.

She says the popular tours are being delivered on November 12 and 14.

There is a lot to consider before deciding on a retirement village, and COTA ACT provides free information through their Housing Options Advisory Service.

“People wanting to get information will also be able to speak with a number of providers at the ACT Seniors Expo, to be held on March 26, 2020,” says Catherine.

COTA ACT, Hughes Community Centre, Wisdom Street, Hughes. Call 6282 3777, email contact@cotaact.org.au or visit cotaact.org.au