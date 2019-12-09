Plotting teenage detainees fail to escape

POLICE raced to Bimberi Youth Justice Centre in late August after a disturbance was reported between six teenage detainees where some, or all, were allegedly plotting to escape. 

Following investigations into the incident, which occurred at about 7pm on August 26, police have charged six teenagers with a range of offences including assault, conspiracy to escape, aggravated robbery, possessing an offensive weapon, obstructing a territory official, assaulting occasioning actual bodily harm, affray, and possess of stolen property.

Five teenagers will face the ACT Children’s Court in December and February. One has already appeared before court.

