Plumber rescued from hole in Belconnen
A PLUMBER was rescued after becoming stuck in mud while working on a leaking water main at an industrial site near Howie Court, Belconnen.
Firefighters used hand tools to free the plumber’s feet, he was then able to climb out of the hole.
He did not require any medical treatment.
WorkSafe ACT are looking into the matter.
