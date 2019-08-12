Police arrest ram raid thieves

TWO men were arrested after they allegedly used a stolen car to ram into Lyneham Newsagency and rob it on Saturday (August 11) night. 

The two men, a 33-year-old and a 22-year-old, also attempted to rob the Deakin Newsagency on the same night.

Investigations led officers to a vehicle parked in Braddon where they arrested the two men.

The 33-year-old has been charged with going equipped for theft, attempt burglary, burglary and theft.

The 22-year-old has been charged with drive while disqualified, drive under the influence of drugs, drive an unregistered and uninsured vehicle, possession of stolen property and breach of good behaviour order.

Two men will face the ACT Magistrates Court today.

Police say investigations into other ram raids are continuing and further charges are expected to be laid.

Anyone with information that could assist police about these incidents is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website using reference number 6426750.

