Police call for information on dangerous driver

POLICE are calling for information after a driver weaved dangerously through traffic using a bike plan yesterday (December 18).

The driver of a late model silver Holden Commodore sedan was initially seen travelling at high speeds, weaving through traffic on the westbound lane, near the Glenloch Interchange, at about 12.55pm.

When the vehicle entered onto Caswell Drive using the Gungahlin Drive extension, it continued to travel at speed and weave through traffic using the bicycle lane.

The vehicle was last seen heading north on Caswell Drive towards Ginninderra Drive.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the incident or has dash-cam footage of the vehicle to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website using reference number 6474590.