Police call on witnesses after suspicious Pearce incident

Share Canberra's trusted news:

POLICE are calling for the pedestrians, who were walking during the time of a suspicious drive by in Pearce on Friday (November 1), to come forward.

Between 4.50am and 5.10am, a dark-coloured SUV was seen driving in several streets in Pearce, including Hodgson Crescent and Brinsmead Street, with at least two people on board.

The vehicle stopped for a short time outside a Brinsmead Street residence, where one of the passengers got out and threatened a resident, before leaving the area heading north at speed.

Police believe there were pedestrians walking in the Pearce area at the time who may have seen the vehicle and urge them to come forward.

Anyone who has CCTV or dash-cam footage of the vehicle is also asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website using reference number 6456240.