Police concerned for missing Jayson

POLICE are concerned about the health and wellbeing of Jayson Perrin after he went missing yesterday (October 14) afternoon.
Missin man Jayson Perrin
The 47-year-old, who is described by police as being of Caucasian appearance, about 183cm (6 feet) tall, with short dark hair, blue eyes and of medium build, was last seen in Gungahlin at about 3pm.
Anyone who has seen Jayson or has any information about his whereabouts is urged to contact ACT Policing on 131 444.
