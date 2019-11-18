Police concerned for missing teenager Chloe

Share Canberra's trusted news:

TEENAGER Chloe Priestley has not been seen for almost a day and police are concerned for the welfare.

The 14-year-old was last seen in Kingston yesterday (November 17) afternoon.

Chloe was wearing a white and black windbreaker jacket, full-length black Adidas exercise tights and black running shoes. She is described as Caucasian in appearance, about 160cm (5‘3”) tall and of slim build.

Anyone who may have any information that could assist police in locating Chloe is urged to contact ACT Policing Operations on 131 444.