Police head to hospital after suspicious fire in Banks

THREE police officers were treated for smoke inhalation in hospital following a suspicious, early morning fire in Banks today.

At about 12.30am today (December 31) police responded to a house fire at a unit in Peron Place. Firefighters attended the scene shortly afterwards and extinguished the blaze.

The affected police were released from hospital later this morning.

Following analysis of the scene, police and fire investigators believe the fire was deliberately lit.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information about the fire, including CCTV footage or dash cam footage from around the area, should call 1800 333000 or online. Information can be provided anonymously.