Police head to hospital after suspicious fire in Banks

By
CityNews
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:

THREE police officers were treated for smoke inhalation in hospital following a suspicious, early morning fire in Banks today.

At about 12.30am today (December 31) police responded to a house fire at a unit in Peron Place. Firefighters attended the scene shortly afterwards and extinguished the blaze.

The affected police were released from hospital later this morning.

Following analysis of the scene, police and fire investigators believe the fire was deliberately lit.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information about the fire, including CCTV footage or dash cam footage from around the area, should call 1800 333000 or online. Information can be provided anonymously.

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleCommissioner declares New Year’s Day fire ban
CityNews
CityNews

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply