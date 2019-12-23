Police identify body found in the Murrumbidgee River

Share Canberra's trusted news:

WARNING: This report contains the name details of an indigenous person.

POLICE report that forensic tests have confirmed the human remains found in the Murrumbidgee River on Sunday, December 1, are that of missing Canberra man Nathan Booth, aged 40.

Missing since June, police are still yet to establish the circumstances surrounding the disappearance and death of Mr Booth and are appealing to public for help with his movements before his death.

Police would like to speak to anyone who spoke to Mr Booth this year or who had seen him since June.

Police are also asking to talk to anyone – including bushwalkers, bike riders and kayakers – who visited the Murrumbidgee River between Red Rocks Gorge and Kambah Pool Recreation Area between June and December 1 and have any video or images including those taken by action cameras or drones etcetera.

Information that could assist police can be provided directly to 0457 844 917 or 131444 and via Crime Stoppers ACT website. Information can be provided anonymously.