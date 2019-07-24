Police investigate ‘suspicious’ Griffith fire

Share Canberra's trusted news:

INVESTIGATIONS are now underway after a fire at a Griffith home on Monday night (July 22) was deemed suspicious.

Police were alerted to the fire on La Perouse Street at about 9pm.

Firefighters were on scene and extinguished the fire.

Police would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or who may have dash cam footage of La Perouse Street or the surrounding area between 8pm and 9.30pm on Monday.

Anyone with information that could assist police is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website using reference number 6420021.