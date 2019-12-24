Police on the trail of an erratic, white ute

POLICE are seeking witnesses and dash cam footage of a white utility that was involved in multiple traffic incidents yesterday afternoon in Tuggeranong.

About 3.30pm (December 23) police witnessed a collision between a white Holden Rodeo utility and a Toyota Camry sedan at the intersection of Johnson Drive and Were Street, Calwell.

The utility failed to stop after the collision and subsequently failed to stop for police a short time later. It fled to Clift Crescent, Richardson, and was last seen on Rohan Street.

Police returned to the scene of the collision and confirmed that the Camry driver and passengers were uninjured.

Shortly after, the Rodeo was found abandoned on a path next to McGlinn Place, Gowrie, where it was seized by police for forensic examination.

Police urge anyone who may have any dash cam footage of the Holden Rodeo utility driving erratically yesterday afternoon or who witnessed the vehicle being driven on Bugden Avenue, Castleton Crescent and abandoned adjacent to McGlinn Place, Gowrie, to contact police.

Call 1800 333000 or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website.