Police release images of alleged attackers

A 62-year-old man was taken to hospital after being chased and bashed by four people in Civic on the evening of Monday, December 9.

Police believe the group approached the man in Petrie Plaza about 9.15pm before chasing him a short distance and assaulting him. They fled in the direction of Garema Place once members of the public intervened.

Police are now releasing CCTV of the group in the moments before the assault in order to identify the alleged offenders.

Anyone who can identify them or anyone who witnessed the assault should call 1800 333000 or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website. Information can be provided anonymously.