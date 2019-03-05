Police release video of Mawson robber at work

By
CityNews
-

Police release CCTV of attempted aggravated robbery in Mawson

To further assist in its investigations, ACT Policing has released CCTV footage of a man who attempted to rob the Mawson Club on Saturday, 17 November 2018.Police would like to speak to anyone who may be able to identify the man or who has any information.Details: goo.gl/42KdHf

Posted by ACT Policing on Monday, 4 March 2019

POLICE, still looking for the man who attempted to rob the Mawson Club on Saturday, November 17, have released CCTV footage of crime.

Around 11pm, a man entered the club and produced a handgun before jumping over the bar and attempting to open a cash register. After failing, he then climbed back over the counter and ran out of the front of the club.

He is described as 180-190cm tall (5’11-6’3”) and of slim build. He was wearing black pants and a black jumper, and had most of his face covered.

Anyone who can identify the man or has any information should call 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website.

 

-Advertisement-

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleObituary / Link lost to the early days of self-government
Next articleTrial uses recycled materials as asphalt
CityNews

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply