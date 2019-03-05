Police release video of Mawson robber at work

Police release CCTV of attempted aggravated robbery in Mawson To further assist in its investigations, ACT Policing has released CCTV footage of a man who attempted to rob the Mawson Club on Saturday, 17 November 2018.Police would like to speak to anyone who may be able to identify the man or who has any information.Details: goo.gl/42KdHf Posted by ACT Policing on Monday, 4 March 2019

POLICE, still looking for the man who attempted to rob the Mawson Club on Saturday, November 17, have released CCTV footage of crime.

Around 11pm, a man entered the club and produced a handgun before jumping over the bar and attempting to open a cash register. After failing, he then climbed back over the counter and ran out of the front of the club.

He is described as 180-190cm tall (5’11-6’3”) and of slim build. He was wearing black pants and a black jumper, and had most of his face covered.

Anyone who can identify the man or has any information should call 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website.